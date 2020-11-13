Dragon Ball Z Games Are Up to 85% Off in New Xbox Sale

✖

If you’ve got an Xbox One or were lucky enough to secure one of the new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles, you can pick up some of the best Dragon Ball Z games from the now previous generation of consoles at some very low prices. Thanks to a Bandai Namco publisher sale going on within the Microsoft Store, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot are both on sale for up to 85% off their original prices. Each game has various special editions to add extra content as well, and those premium versions are similarly on sale to offer better deals on more than the base game.

The publisher sale in question is limited to the Xbox platforms, so you won’t find these discounts on the PlayStation or PC platforms for the time being. This sale just started as well and will be going on for a few more days, so you’ve got time to think about what you want, but not too much time.

You can find the full list of Dragon Ball Z games and their different versions that are discounted below along with details on how much they typically cost so you can see how much you’re saving.

Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in Xbox Store

While both games are fighting games at their cores, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a much different experience since it’s the first Dragon Ball Z RPG of its kind. You can check out our review of the game here to see what you’re getting into and can look forward to some more DLC in the future if you like what you find in the game.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a much more straightforward fighting game where you’ll compete against others online in 1v1 fights, though there’s a story mode included as well. That game is constantly adding new characters to its roster with the latest being Master Roshi.

Xbox’s Bandai Namco sale is live now and will run for the next couple of days.