Dragon Ball Artist Celebrates Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Release with Hilarious Broly Art

The future of Dragon Ball‘s anime franchise is currently uncertain as there has yet to be any news about a potential follow up to Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but fans of the franchise have still gotten their fix with new side projects. This includes the fun detours of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series, and video game releases such as the newly dropped Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. While it’s not quite confirmed whether or not the famous villain Broly will appear in the game someday, one Dragon Ball artist has imagined a pretty hilarious new use for the powerful foe.

Artist dragongarowLEE is one of fans’ favorite illustrators involved with the franchise (which was cemented in place thanks to the official English licensing of his published fan work, That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha) due to the artist’s many sketches of the series’ characters in hilarious new situations, and they have continued this streak with a new take on Broly.

Celebrating the release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the sketch sees Broly heading into a game shop yelling for a copy of Kakarot. But hilariously, all the clerk can do in response is meekly ask whether or not he had a copy on reserve. Check out the adorable sketch below:

The Dragon Ball franchise may now have a new version of Broly it can use in future events, but there’s still a fan base behind the wild original incarnation of the foe. Dragon Ball Z fans have been with this take on Broly for years, and if the villain does show up in the future of the game, then it will probably be the older one more associated with Z.

