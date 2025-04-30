SK8 the Infinity’s New Anime Has Good News for English Dub Fans

Play video

Crunchyroll has finally released the dub for the OVA of one of its most popular 2020s anime series. SK8 the Infinity is an original anime television series created by the animated studio Bones and director Hiroko Utsumi. Bones is one of Japan’s most acclaimed animation studios, producing critically acclaimed work that includes Fullmetal Alchemist, Eureka Seven, Mob Psycho 100, and My Hero Academia. SK8 the Infinity stars a group of teenage skaters who compete in secret races. The anime launched in 2021, becoming one of the season’s most talked-about shows. A four-part Original Video Animation (OVA), SK8 the Infinity Extra Part, had a limited-time, theatrical run in Japan on January 24th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The OVA was released on Japanese home media on March 19th. Crunchyroll released the original Japanese language version of SK8 the Infinity Extra Part on its streaming service in March. Even though the original SK8 the Infinity anime had a same-day English dub released alongside the subtitle versions, Crunchyroll did not have an English dub available for the four-part OVA in March. Fortunately, the company has finally made available an English version of the OVA a month after the subtitle version launched on its service.

Bones

What is SK8 the Infinity Extra Part About?

The SK8 the Infinity Extra Part OVA is split into four parts, or four episodes. The four episodes are “The Rain and a Cat,” “Soda Ice Cream from the Convenience Store,” “Becoming Really Serious About Things,” “Morning Routine,” and “Hiromi, Do Your Best.” Whereas the original anime is a competitive sports show, the OVA is more of a slice-of-life, showcasing the mundane aspects of the characters’ lives.

“The Rain and a Cat” has the cast trapped inside because of a storm, and they begin playing Karuta, a Japanese card game. “Becoming Really Serious About Things” focuses on the relationship between Sakurayashiki and Nanjo, stemming from their high school lives and eventual rivalry. “Morning Routine” centers on the daily lives of Ainosuke and Kikuchi. Finally, “Hiromi, Do Your Best” stars the character Hiromi in his Shadow persona, an anti-hero and skater.

Bones

The Original English Cast Returns for SK8 the Infinity Extra Part

The original SK8 the Infinity dub was produced by Funimation. Since then, Funimation has ceased to exist and became part of Sony’s Crunchyroll brand. Even though Funimation no longer exists, Crunchyroll continues using the same engineers, directors, and voice-over artists the former company used to employ. The original SK8 the Infinity dub starred Matt Shipman and Howard Wang in the two lead roles, Reki Kyan and Langa Hasegawa, respectively. Shipman and Wang return to voice their respective characters in SK8 the Infinity Extra Part, returning to their roles after four years.

Besides SK8 the Infinity Extra Part, Bones has confirmed that a second season is in production. No release window was announced for SK8 the Infinity Season Two. The series also has two manga spin-off titles, one of which is a manga adaptation of the anime series.

H/T: Crunchyroll