Hilarious Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Glitch Shows Yamcha’s True Power Level

It has been a few days since fans were able to pick up the latest Dragon Ball game. After months of waiting, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot went live, and the game has been a total nostalgia trip for anime lovers. The title lets players live out the series for themselves, and it has filled in some history gaps along the way. But right now, it seems one of the game’s most popular clips has little to do with Goku and everything to do with Yamcha.

Over on Twitter, a user known as KALSKingdom is the one who got fans buzzing. The gamer posted a short clip from his playthrough, and it was there fans spotted a very obvious glitch that suits Yamcha almost too well.

As you can see down below, the video shows Yamcha kneeling down. The fighter has clearly been knocked around by Piccolo during a training aside, but the glitch doesn’t allow Yamcha to get back up or stand still. The poor guy begins to glitch as he slides out of frame, and the movement is made all the funnier when you realize Piccolo is scolding Yamcha.

“You’re not too bright are you,” the Namekian asks. “Did you think I was just sitting around doing nothing while you were training? Train all you want, but it’s never going to be enough to beat me.”

It’s my brother’s birthday so I’ll be away for a bit today but here’s that hilarious glitch of Yamcha happening to me LOL pic.twitter.com/W76AXBblz7 — KALSKingdom (@KALSKingdom) January 19, 2020

The visual of Yamcha slowly glitching out of frame during this verbal beatdown is almost too good to be true. In fact, fans have started to joke online that the game did not glitch and was simply trying to protect Yamcha from the sting of defeat. Clearly, the Z-Fighter needs to bulk up his power levels if a glitch like this can take over his body, but us fans will cherish this viral clip for some time to come.

