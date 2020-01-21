Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Gives Peek at Chi-Chi’s Untold Story

Dragon Ball Z had a tight deadline back in the day. During the anime’s heyday, the folks animating the series had strict goals to hit. Thanks to the tight schedule, Dragon Ball Z didn’t have time to flesh out characters beyond the Z-Fighters, but that is now changing. In the last week, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot went live and gave fans a new way to enjoy the series. And for those of us who love Chi-Chi, the game shared some intriguing info about the fighter.

For those unaware of the video game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot hit up fans with an epic story this past week. The RPG lets fans live the anime out arc through arc. Of course, all of the show’s big points are hit, but a few additions are put in. One of them involve Chi-Chi, and it shows what Goku’s wife gets into when he is away.

To start, Chi-Chi gets time to show off her homemaking skills. The heroine has become rather fond of cooking, so she spends a lot of her time making food for Goku and her children. After all, fans know how ravenous the boys can get, and Goku can eat dozens of rice bowls on his own. He had to earn that kind of appetite, and Chi-Chi has been on top of feeding it.

But most importantly, fans learned in a quick aside that Chi-Chi still fights regularly. She may not be on the scale of Goku, but Chi-Chi knows how to fight dirty. In one mission, fans will enter a village on Earth as Gohan, and one of the locals will tell you how Chi-Chi visits the town often to protect the people. The area attracts all sorts of wolves and predators, so Chi-Chi comes around frequently to fight them back and drive them from the territory.

Sure, Chi-Chi may not be a fan of fighting, but it seems she uses her power for good. Goku’s wife wants to use her strength for good. Dragon Ball Z fans are happy to hear the fighter still keeps sharp despite being a full-time housewife.

