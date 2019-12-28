New Dragon Ball Z Artwork Reimagines Kid Buu’s Final Loss

While the “Majin Buu” saga is often thought of as the worst of the sagas in Dragon Ball Z’s history, the arc certainly gave us one of the stranger, most powerful villains in the form of the ever changing Buu. Following his introduction as a roly poly terror, a number of transformations eventually saw him reach his “ultimate form” with “Kid Buu”. Putting up a seemingly unwinnable battle against Goku and Vegeta in the finale of Dragon Ball Z, one artist and Dragon Ball Z fan has recreated the delivery of the Spirit Bomb to Kid Buu, ending the Majin threat that destroyed the earth and capped off the long running Shonen series.

Twitter User and Artist Ruto830 created this amazing piece of art work that shows us the perspective of Kid Buu as he fails to stop the launched Spirit Bomb from Goku that hit him dead on, leading the way for his future reincarnation, Uub, to take his place and become a future warrior in the Dragon Ball series:

While Uub has yet to appear in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, we would imagine it will only be a matter of time before the reincarnated version of the wicked creature that was Majin Buu makes an appearance. In Dragon Ball Z, there was something of a time skip between the killing of Kid Buu and Uub reaching his teenage years, presumably having Dragon Ball Super taking place within that time frame.

Dragon Ball Super did see the resurrection of Freeza during its episode run, so who is to say that we might not see Kid Buu being brought back in some form or fashion. Though in order for this Majin to stay in stride with the characters that access God Ki such as Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta, Buu will need a serious power up for sure.

