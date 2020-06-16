Here's What a Dragon Ball Z PS5 Could Look Like

✖

The Playstation 5 has hit the video game community hard with the recent trailer that showed off a number of video games with the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet And Clank, and Resident Evil 8, and one fan has decided to imagine what the console might look like if it were given a Dragon Ball Z aesthetic! With the console itself being shown for the first time during the trailer, fans have created a number of memes that blend numerous anime characters with the upcoming console that is sure to be on a number of holiday gift lists this winter!

Dragon Ball Z was recently on the Playstation 4 with the role playing action game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which is where this mock console gets its design from. On top of this, the Sony console also had the Akira Toriyama franchise represented with the fighting game of Dragon Ball FighterZ, and both video games gave us some of the best looking anime graphics that we've seen across the board to date. Though there have yet to be any Dragon Ball games that have been announced for the Playstation 5 as of yet, we'd put money down that sooner or later, Goku and his friends will be arriving onto the next generation of consoles!

Twitter User UnrealEntGaming shared this amazing concept art that imagines what a Playstation 5 would look like if it took the aesthetic from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, giving the console a nice shade of orange as well as the controller that has been turning heads within the video game community:

LOOK AT THIS! A Custom Son Goku PlayStation 5 And PS5 Controller! This is 🔥 !! Would you go out of your way to get this? 👀

C2: Agtdesign pic.twitter.com/986OD6uYGI — Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) June 14, 2020

The Playstation 5 is set to be released this holiday season, ringing in the next generation of consoles with some big studio titles to back it up, and we're certainly left wondering which will be the first anime franchise to make use of the insane graphics that have already been shown off.

Would you buy this Dragon Ball Z themed Playstation 5? What game are you most looking forward to from the ones we've seen so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

