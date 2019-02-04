You Can Grab ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Season One for Free Right Now

The Dragon Ball franchise is now stronger than it ever has been as the latest project, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is breaking all sorts of box-office records online. Many fans’ introduction to the franchise was Dragon Ball Z, too.

Now even more fans can see much of the early adventures of Dragon Ball Z now that you can grab Season 1 of the series for free from the Microsoft Store. You can find the link here, if you’re interested.

The series’ first season is 39 episodes long and goes from the series premiere up until the beginning of Bulma, Krillin, and Gohan’s journey to Namek. If you enjoy the first season of the series and want to check out more of the franchise, Seasons 2-9 of the series (while not free) will be on sale for $6.99 USD each. If you want to continue beyond the series, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (Uncut) and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F‘ will be on sale for $3.99 each.

If you make it through all of those episodes, then you will be caught up with the current run of the series. From there, Dragon Ball Super takes off and it’s a complete marathon party for those who have never experienced the series before.

Dragon Ball Z‘s first season is officially described as such, “The Saiyans are coming! The last survivors of a cruel, warrior race, these ruthless villains have carved a path of destruction across the galaxy, and now they have set their sights on Earth. They will stop at nothing until they have the wish-granting powers of the seven magic Dragon Balls for their very own.

With the fate of his family, friends and the entire human race hanging in the balance, Goku, the Earth’s greatest hero, must rise to meet the approaching threat. As he prepares for the fight of his life, Goku embarks on an epic journey that will take him to other worlds, pit him against new and old enemies alike, and force him to confront the dark secrets of his own past. At the end of his path, the most powerful opponent he has ever faced awaits – the evil Saiyan Prince Vegeta!”

