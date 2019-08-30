Dragon Ball Z Gets Shoutout From Yankees Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka

Dragon Ball is obviously not just one of the biggest anime franchises around, but also one of the biggest franchises period. So big in fact is the story of Son Goku and his band of Z Fighters, that is permeating the world of sports. Whether it be the NFL, NBA, or now, the MLB, Saiyans are managing to gain notoriety in the most unexpected places. Now, New York Yankees’ pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has given a nod to the classic series, showing off some amazing kicks made specifically for him that feature some of your favorite Dragon Ball characters.

Masahiro Tanaka shared the fantastic shoes on his Official Instagram Account for “Players Weekend”, showing off his love of the franchise that just so happened to have an episode dedicated to the sport of baseball in the past few years:

View this post on Instagram *** 今日から#PlayersWeekend ！ スパイクには子供の頃から大好きなドラゴンボールのキャラクターを😊 鳥山明先生、集英社様にご協力をいただき、素敵な物になりました。 ありがとうございました！ A post shared by Masahiro Tanaka (@masahiro_tanaka.official) on Aug 23, 2019 at 11:46pm PDT

As mentioned earlier, one of the best episodes of Dragon Ball Super saw Beerus and his rival Champa decide to attempt to settle their differences by playing a game of baseball and add their fights for their respective universes to fill out their teams. As Goku, Vegeta, and the rest attempted to play the game while accessing their insane power levels, Yamcha got the opportunity to let his flag fly. As folks may know, at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z, Yamcha was shown to be using his power to become a world wide sensation in the world of baseball, becoming an expert in the field.

With his expertise, Yamcha attempts to give his buddies the knowledge they need to win but the whole ordeal is still a giant chaotic event. The episode itself was thought of by many to be one the finest installments of Dragon Ball Super, taking a page from an amazing “filler episode” that took place in Dragon Ball Z where Goku and Piccolo attempted to get their drivers’ licenses. Whether or not the Z Fighters will ever play baseball again, in the anime or manga, is yet to be seen but we’re sure to see more shoutouts in the wide world of sports moving forward.

What do you think of Tanaka’s shout out to Dragon Ball? Was the baseball episode of Dragon Ball Super your favorite? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.