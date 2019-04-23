‘Dragon Ball’ Artist Shares Slick Super Saiyan Vegeta Throwback Art

While Dragon Ball Super fans can’t help but look forward to the potential future of the series as a new anime is seemingly confirmed and denied every few weeks, sometimes it helps to look back on the fierce past of the series. With fans hoping Naohiro Shintani’s character designs will be carried through the rest of the series, and thus sharing their own takes on what that would look like, a look back at the older character designs becomes all the more effective.

Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha artist dragongarowLEE shared slick throwback art of Dragon Ball Z’s Super Vegeta and reminded fans of why fans were so hyped with this transformation way back when. Check it out below!

Super Vegeta is an interesting Vegeta transformation as it’s not quite Super Saiyan 2, but it’s not quite Super Saiyan either. It’s Vegeta (and Future Trunks) forcing power through his body and expanding his muscles to a notable size. It’s a form that sacrifices speed for power, and is immediately obsolete once Vegeta obtains the Super Saiyan 2 form. But this form in particular reminds of one of Vegeta’s more prominent moments of the series, in which he allows Cell to reach his final form.

dragongarowLEE often shares great sketches celebrating the series, and he recently shared an adorable imagining of Vegeta’s family life. His sketches often range toward the more hilarious in nature as he shared a sketch reminding fans of the non-canon Tien and Yamcha fusion, Tiencha. But fans are definitely appreciative of cool sketches like this one.

