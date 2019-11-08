Wine Sales Are Rising Thanks to One Unlikely Manga

Wine has long been a status symbol in our modern society and throughout the centuries of the world. From kings to aristocrats, wine has long been a drink that presents class and a sense of history throughout each bottle. Little did we suspect that one day, sales for the alcoholic drink would be influenced by the medium of anime and manga! A recent popular manga titled “Drops of God” which features a man named Shizuku Kazaki as he attempts to discover twelve rare wines to be the recipient of his father’s will. Just how is this manga influencing wine purchases around the world?

New Outlet Bloomberg released a story via their Twitter Account for Bloomberg Pursuits which breaks down just how fans of the popular wine centered manga series have allowed the events of the storyline to impact their wine purchases and increase the amount of wine that they drink in their daily lives:

Wildly popular Japanese manga storms U.S., with wine in tow https://t.co/DfMvXPiCS0 — Bloomberg Pursuits (@luxury) October 30, 2019

The mediums of anime and manga have long been able to take mundane activities such as tennis, golf, cooking, and wine tasting and transform them into life or death scenarios that manage to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Drops of God is no different in being able to convey a sense of anticipation and dread with the search for, and discovery of, these rare wines. While an anime adaptation of Drops of God hasn’t been confirmed, if the popularity of the manga continues to grow, it is most assuredly only a matter of time.

The official description for Drops Of God reads as such:

“The main character of the manga, a young man called Shizuku Kanzaki, discovers the beauty of wine after his father, a famous wine critic, dies and leaves an unusual will: a description of 12 wines he considers to be the best in the world, comparing them to Jesus Christ’s disciples. The first person to find these “disciples” will inherit the father’s wine collection, a contest that pits Shizuku against his adoptive brother, Issey Tomine, who works as a sommelier.”