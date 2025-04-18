New My Hero Academia Animation Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

My Hero Academia is preparing to say goodbye to its main anime adaptation, set to release its final season this fall. With the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, traveling into the past to focus on crime fighters operating outside of the law, Class 1-A has been making the rounds on social media for an unexpected reason. In promoting the mobile game, My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact, an animation that recreated one of season seven’s biggest moments has caused some anime fans to raise their eyebrows. Needless to say, we don’t expect that the mobile game creators expected this animation to take off in this way.

My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact first hit the scene in 2022, giving gamers the chance to play as heroes and villains alike in a big RPG landscape. Like many other anime video games, this My Hero Academia entry has a “gacha” system wherein a major element of the gameplay is attempting to gather the shonen’s biggest characters. Even with the end being nigh for the anime series, the game itself could still continue for quite some time as Ultra Impact has only scratched the surface when it comes to featuring the creations of Kohei Horikoshi.

Shoto And Ida’s Season Seven Moment Recreated

During one pivotal scene in My Hero Academia’s previous season, Shoto Todoroki needed to make his way to his villainous brother Dabi. The eldest member fo the Todoroki clan was looking to create an explosion that would have taken both heroes and civilians alike into the afterlife if Dabi was successful. Hoping to make up serious ground in a short amount of time, Ida gives it everything he has to make sure that Shoto arrives in time to stop the explosion and finally defeat his antagonistic sibling. While Ultra Impact attempted to recreate this scene with a new animation, many anime fans see something a little different when it comes to this new interpretation, as you can see below.

Who gave the okay for this animation 💀 https://t.co/C6AMwGO7SI — SLO (@SLOplays) April 16, 2025

My Hero Academia’s Shipping

One of the only couples that were confirmed in My Hero Academia was Gentle Criminal and La Brava, the villainous duo who eventually saw a change of heart during the final battle. Without going into spoiler territory, there are the sparks of romance that can be seen in the “post-credits sequence” of the manga. With the eighth and final season landing this fall, anime fans won’t have to wait long to see if these scenes make the cut, though considering BONES has stayed true to the source material, there’s a good chance that the epilogue finds its way to the screen.

Even when the main series ends on the small screen, Vigilantes might have enough material to warrant more seasons in its future. On top of this, the shonen franchise has yet to confirm if it will have future feature-length films, with the previous entry, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, not billed as the series’ grand finale.

