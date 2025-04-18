King of The Hill Revival Reveals Release Window (And It’s Sooner Than You Might Think)

The King of The Hill revival has been in the works for quite some time, but many have wondered when we will finally be able to see Hank, Peggy, Bobby, and the rest of the citizens of Arlene, Texas, return on Hulu. Luckily, it seems that the cat has been let out of the bag as an upcoming event has spilled the beans regarding when we can expect the Hulu series to hit the small screen. As a part of this year’s ATX TV Festival, the cast of King of The Hill will be assembling to talk about the past and future of the series and the announcement has let it slip when the reboot will arrive.

Hulu’s King of The Hill revival will arrive at some point this summer, as the AV Club confirms. Here’s what the outlet had to say in the revival window confirmation, along with the series’ return, “After 15 long years, the King Of The Hill cast and creators are finally returning to Texas—in more ways than one. This summer, the animated series returns to the fictional town of Arlen, Texas for its 14th season on Hulu. The new batch of episodes will represent the first original King Of The Hill content on air since 2009.” While a specific release date hasn’t been confirmed, Arlen fans won’t be waiting long to see the Hills make their grand comeback.

King of The Hill Is King Once More

There have been plenty of reveals regarding the upcoming revival which will see the Hills years after the conclusion of the original series. One of the biggest was the episode titles for the ten installments that will make up the revival’s first season. If you want to get an idea of what Hank and his clan have to look forward to, you can check out the title list below.

“Return of the King”

“The Beer Story”

“Chore Money, Chore Problems”

“Any Given Hill-Day”

“New Ref in Town”

“Peggy’s Fadeout”

“Bobby Gets Grilled”

“No Hank Left Behind”

“A Sounder Investment”

“Kahn-scious Uncoupling”

While many of the returning characters are sure to appear differently in the upcoming revival, Bobby Hill might be the most different when he makes his long-awaited return. Bobby will no longer be a kid in the King of The Hill’s revival, instead working at a restaurant as a 21-year-old. Last year, voice actor Pamela Adlon went into detail regarding what Bobby has been up to and even confirming that work has already begun on the series’ second season.

“We’re in the second season [creating] the reboot, and Bobby is 21. He’s a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas. And it’s been incredible. It’s just been really fun. I think it’s been freakier for Mike and Greg to think about Bobby going from 12 to being 21 and having a relationship and being a person. But don’t we all go through that with our kids and our friends’ kids? It is shocking when I see my friends’ kids and they’re all grown up. And I’m like, ‘Wait a second, what just happened?’ So, it’s just a little bit of a mess.”

