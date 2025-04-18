One Piece Preview Hypes Luffy vs. Kizaru Rematch

Play video

One Piece’s fateful anime return with the second part of the Egghead Incident Arc has quickly brought fans to to the story’s exciting next phase. The first part of the arc focused on the major changes happening across the world with the defeat of Monkey D. Garp, Kidd Pirates, and the Heart Pirates. Additionally, during the aftermath of the Reverie Arc, we also meet the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights, Saint Figarland Garling. While the story focused on the major events across the world, the chaos on the Egghead Island take a sidestep for a little bit. However, Part 2 will be focusing primarily on the crew and a crucial backstory to be revealed soon.

The Marines have arrived on the island just when the Pirates and Vegapunk were planning to escape to Elbaf. Admiral Kizaru is leading nine Vice Admirals and a hundred Marine ships to not only kill Vegapunk but also capture a Yonko crew. The stakes are higher than ever, especially when the crew will have to face one of their biggest enemies again. Admiral Kizaru gave them hell in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc two years ago, but will things be different this time?

One Piece Episode 1126 Preview Features Luffy vs. Kizaru Rematch

One Piece Episode 1125 features the fight between Kizaru and Sentomaru as the latter chose to protect Vegapunk while abandoning his duty. Sentomaru has been Vegapunk’s bodyguard since he was a child, and he couldn’t go against his conscience like Kizaru did. Not only did the Admiral brutally injure his junior, but he’s also set on killing his best friend, all because of an order from the Elders and Akainu.

However, before Kizaru reaches Vegapunk, he must go through Luffy first. The young Yonko challenges him for a rematch while declaring he and his crew are a hundred times stronger than before. The Straw Hat Pirates had the misfortune of fighting the Admiral in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, and we are all aware how that went down. Even putting the strength of the entire crew together was nowhere near enough to defeat Kizaru.

Additionally, Luffy also stood against Kizaru during the Marineford War in an attempt to save his older brother, Ace. Of course, he didn’t know Haki at the time, so defeating any Logia user was a tall order. However, the two-year time skip and the journey across the New World have made our beloved crew a lot stronger than before.

That’s especially true for Luffy, who even managed to defeat someone like Kaido. The preview features Luffy using Gear 4 during the fight, while Kizaru is waiting for the Yonko to launch an attack. The upcoming episode will also feature Kuma going to Mariejois and attacking the soldiers, even though he’s supposed to have no consciousness. Akainu steps in to stop the former Warlord, taking control of the situation. Meanwhile, the situation in Egghead continues to get worse as we see Lilith sobbing uncontrollably, the cause of which has yet to be revealed.