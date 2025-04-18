Spy x Family Season 3 Shares New Look at Anya

Spy x Family is set to return for its third season later this year, and the latest promo is putting the most powerful character in the history of anime, Anya Forger, in the spotlight. The beloved character who is trying to restore peace between Ostania and Westalis, could one-shot Goku with her eyes closed, and is terrible at dodgeball, instantly became an internet sensation when Spy x Family’s anime debuted in 2022, thanks to her psychic powers and meme-able lines and faces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family is set in a fictionalized version of Cold War-era Berlin, where the country has been divided into two core regions, the Eastern section of Ostania, and the Western region of Westalis. On a mission to infiltrate the opposing side, the spy known only as Twilight must create a fake family to get close to his target. Little does he know, his adoptive daughter is a psychic, and his fake wife is an assassin for hire.

WIT Studio

Anya Takes Centre Stage in Spy x Family‘s New Promo

Ahead of Season 3’s premiere this October, WIT Studio has released a new poster of Anya Forger. Taking after her iconic hair color, the pink poster depicts Anya in her Eden Academy school uniform. It should go without saying, but Anya is wearing her iconic triangular horns.

The poster of Anya is the second promo that has been released for Season 3 of Spy X Family so far. The first depicted Agent Twilight, a.k.a. Loid Forger, wearing his iconic teal suit and hat. Expect the character poster for Yor Forger, Loid’s fake wife to be released soon. Check out Anya’s poster below…

WIT Studio

Spy x Family Season 3 Releases This October

We’ve already been treated to two seasons of Spy x Family and a feature-length film, Spy x Family Code: White. But it’s not enough. Fans are desperate for the Forger family to return in the upcoming third season, which was announced shortly after Season 2 finished airing. We know that Season 3 will be part of this year’s Fall season (which follows the trend of Spy x Family releasing in the Fall) and that the season will debut in October. However, we are still waiting for the first trailer for the show and for a more concrete release date.

Spy x Family was an instant hit when it debuted in 2022. The first season introduced audiences to Loid, Yor, and Anya, and turned the latter into an instant meme icon. Edits were made of Anya facing down anime’s toughest fighters, like Goku and Gojo Satoru (we all know Anya would win), and fan art of her holding Pochita from Chainsaw Man became a favorite online.

For those looking to catch up on Spy x Family, both seasons of the show and the Code: White movie are streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. VIZ Media publishes the manga in English, and keen fans can read ahead on the Shonen Jump app or via Manga Plus.

H/T: Spy x Family Official Website