New Edens Zero Teaser Has Fans Begging for an Anime

Edens Zero has kept Hiro Mashima busy in the wake of Fairy Tail's ending, and fans are hoping it takes up more of his time soon. Next week will welcome the manga's 100th chapter, and big things are said to be announced in honor of the milestone. According to Mashima, an important project will be announced for Edens Zero shortly, and it seems fans are sure the news will be about an anime.

After all, rumors have swirled for some time about the manga being adapted and now would be the time. The manga reaching 100 chapters is no small feat and can only happen with an avid fanbase. If there are enough fans to support the manga, a studio would feel confident undertaking an anime, and Mashima's other shows speak to his credit.

After all, it is hard to deny the power of Fairy Tail and Rave Master. The two shows helped transform Mashima into one of the biggest anime creators in the business. With Edens Zero doing well, it only makes sense for Mashima to promote it further with a full-blown anime.

Of course, fans will not know anything for sure until the next chapter of Edens Zero. If there is one in the works, fans are hoping a solid studio takes control of it. In the past, A-1 Studios has overseen Fairy Tail, and it was praised for the work it put into earlier seasons. Fans became more critical of Fairy Tail as its final season got underway, but Edens Zero has impressed fans consistently from the start.

For those curious about Edens Zero, the manga was published back in Jun 2018 under Kodansha. The sci-fi title follows a boy named Shiki Granbell who grew up amongst robots on a deserted planet before meeting Rebecca Bluegarden after she stumbles upon his home planet. The pair chooses to leave the world to search for the space goddess Mother, and the gang has been on plenty of adventures since.

Do you feel like it is time for Edens Zero to jump to TV? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!