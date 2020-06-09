Edens Zero Creator Promises a Big Announcement Is Coming Soon

Hero Mashima is a busy man, but the artist has made his latest series his priority. Edens Zero has become the artist's baby as fans flock to the sci-fi series week after week. Now, it seems like Mashima has a rather big announcement in store for the series, and it will knocking on fans' doors before they know it.

The little tease went live after Kodansha Comics put out its latest magazine. After being on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak, series like Fairy Tail and Attack on Titan put out new chapters this week at last. It was there Mashima left a little author's note for fans, and it confirmed something big was going to be announced in his next chapter.

"Next issue, there will be a serious announcement! Please look forward to it," Mashima shared (via the11thdoctor).

(Photo: Kodansha Comics)

Of course, the artist did not give away any hints about the announcement, but fans are sure it has to do with an anime. After all, Edens Zero has been around for a couple of years, and it has yet to get an anime adaptation. The story has amassed enough chapters to float such a project, and with Fairy Tail off the air, it seems only right for Mashima to return to TV with his new crew.

This is not the first time Mashima has teased fans about big announcements with his latest wave dating back to January. The artist is very vocal on Twitter, and he isn't afraid to speak with fans on social media. It was there Mashima told fans he would have "surprising announcements" to share in 2020, and one of them could be preparing to pop!

For now, fans will have to wait and see what Mashima brings. If Edens Zero is set on a TV debut, there are no doubts audiences would be game to scope it out.

Do you think it is time Edens Zero got an anime...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.