Eden's Zero Reportedly Getting an Anime Adaptation

Eden's Zero has kept the creator of Fairy Tail as of late, and readers are glad for it. The sci-fi manga has been a joy to follow in the wake of Natsu's long-coming break, and if a new report is right, then it seems Eden's Zero is about to get an anime. The teaser comes from content creator Yonkou Production who has a track record of slipping anime announcements early, and fans have little reason to doubt him.

The news was shared recently when Yonkou Productions simply tweeted, "Eden's Zero is getting an anime." No other comment was given by the creator on the post, and no official announcement has gone live about an anime. Kodansha Comics has been quiet on the subject, but fans admit they've got little reason to doubt the report.

Not only does Yonkou Productions have a track record of outting anime announcements early, but Hiro Mashima hasn't been subtle about his hopes for an anime. In the last year, the creator has taken to Twitter to tease fans about some surprise announcements which he has been saving.

Eden's Zero is getting an anime. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 26, 2020

Back in February, Mashima updated fans on the mystery reveals, and the artist said he's got more to share now than he initially thought. "Previously, I said that there were two surprise announcements [coming], but they have increased to four," he said.

Of course, fans have been speculating about those surprises for awhile now. Many fans expected one of the announcements to be about Fairy Tail's on-going sequel as many want it to get an anime adaptation. The next best guess fans shared had to do with an Eden's Zero anime, and it seems like that pitch hit the target dead on. The manga has been around for more than a year now, so it makes sense if Mashima is eager to get an anime going. After all, the mangaka lives for seeing his work animated, and fans aren't going to complain about his enthusiasm.

