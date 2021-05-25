Edens Zero Creator Gives Rebecca Bunny Makeover in New Sketch

✖

Edens Zero's creator gave Rebecca Bluegarden a bunny suit makeover with a new sketch! While Fairy Tail fans would likely want to see more of Hiro Mashima's prior creation, Mashima has spent the majority of his focus on his newest series, Edens Zero. The prominent creator currently has a lot of projects in the works, and it's one of the reasons fans have really come to appreciate his works. Not only does he often work on several different projects at once, but Mashima takes fan service to a whole new level through his interactions with fans on Twitter.

Mashima often takes to Twitter to share fun new sketches of his stories' heroes and heroines, and that is especially the case with the newest he recently shared with fans on Twitter. Taking Rebecca Bluegarden, the main heroine of the Edens Zero series, and giving her another bunny suit makeover (which can be seen in the series as well) it's a big hit with fans so far. Check out Mashima's newest Rebecca sketch below:

While Mashima might currently be juggling a lot of projects at once, the creator also has a lot to celebrate as Edens Zero is currently enjoying its debut anime run in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. The series is now making its way into its first real big adventure for Rebecca, Shiki, and the rest of the titular Edens Zero crew, but fans outside of Japan will have to wait until at least sometime in the Fall for it to stream with Netflix.

Running for 26 episodes overall Netflix officially describes Edens Zero as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think of this bunny suit makeover for Rebecca? What are some of your favorite Rebecca makeovers in Edens Zero's manga so far? Will you be checking out the anime when it releases with Netflix this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!