Fairy Tail Creator Honors Elsie's Anime Debut With New Edens Zero Sketch

Fairy Tail's creator is honoring Elsie Crimson's official Edens Zero anime debut with a cool new sketch! Edens Zero officially made its anime debut as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and while fans outside of Japan have yet to be able to see this new series for themselves, fans in Japan have been able to enjoy the little nods Mashima slipped into his new series. There are several allusions to Fairy Tail, and while the two series aren't officially connected in any real narrative capacity, some of the characters have crossed over in unexpected ways.

One of the unexpected ways is seeing Mashima carry over Erza Scarlet's spirit and character design into Edens Zero through the space pirate, Elsie Crimson. Crimson officially made her debut in the anime with the sixth episode of the series, and while fans have already made note of Crimson's similarities to Erza, Mashima has steered right into it with a fierce sketch of Elsie celebrating her big debut in the anime. Check it out below:

Just as how Erza did with her debut in Fairy Tail, Elsie makes a huge impact on Edens Zero going forward from here. With her introduction comes a wider wave of adventures for Shiki, Rebecca and the others, and fans will notice that she does have some similarities to Erza's fierce nature and even fiercer amount of power. But that's an addition that comes much later down the line for fans of the anime to look forward to. Confirmed to be running for 25 episodes overall, Edens Zero's anime will be officially streaming with Netflix outside of Japan beginning later this Fall.

No concrete date has been set for the release just yet, but Netflix officially describes Edens Zero as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

