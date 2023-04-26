Eminence in Shadow Cosplay Highlights Shadow Garden's Delta

The Eminence in Shadow wrapped up its anime run earlier this year as one of the more surprising new Isekai anime releases of the last few years, and one awesome cosplay is helping to give the Shadow Garden member Delta the spotlight ahead of Season 2! The anime adaptation taking on Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai's original Eminence in Shadow light novel series first made its debut last Fall, and had surprised fans with its over take on the Isekai genre as its lead hero is playing pretend to such an extent that he doesn't realize how real the situation around him really is.

Cid Kagenou's obliviousness to the reality of his new another world life led to a ton of unexpected comedy as he doesn't realize quite how deadly the assembled members of Shadow Garden have become. One of the standouts of this shadow organization for fans in The Eminence in Shadow's first season was the wild card Delta, and now she's been given a super cool spotlight through some pitch perfect cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram! Check it out:

Eminence in Shadow Season 2: What to Know

Following the end of the first season, it was officially announced that The Eminence in Shadow would be getting a Season 2. Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is now in production, but has yet to officially announce a release window or date as of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with The Eminence in Shadow anime before the second season hits, you can now find the series exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease Eminence in Shadow as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

Where does The Eminence in Shadow rank among your favorite Isekai anime series? Are you excited to see it come back for Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!