One Piece Cosplay Sets Sail With Jinbe

One Piece fans shave been in love with Jinbe ever since he was first introduced to Eiichiro Oda's long running Weekly Shonen Jump saga, and now one awesome cosplay is showing off why he's become a Straw Hat since then! Jinbe has been one of Luffy's closest allies since he first made his appearance in the series, so it was no surprise much later when Jinbe revealed that he was ready to finally become a member of the Straw Hat crew. But it took some time before Jinbe finally joined the crew during the chaos of the Wano Country arc.

Jinbe is now a crucial part of Luffy's crew, and will continue to provide some major help after fully joining the Straw Hats for the Wano Country arc. Jinbe has already provided Luffy with some of his most important help over the course of the anime and manga series thus far, and will likely to continue as the series heads into the future. Showing off a cool new look at Jinbe is artist @kappy_w on Instagram, who has perfectly brought the newest member of the Straw Hat crew to life! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With One Piece's Anime and Manga

Thankfully now that Jinbe is a part of Luffy's crew, there will be even more chances to check him out in action as a full time player in the middle of the action. One Piece's manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and you can find the three most recent chapters completely for free. As for the One Piece anime, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years.

They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

