Hell's Paradise Cosplay Shows Off Sagiri

The Hell's Paradise anime has been taking over screens as part of the new wave of anime for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay is showing off one of the major standouts, Yamada Asaemon Sagiri! The anime adaptation taking on Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Spring overall, and it's hard not to see why after the first few episodes of the new series have aired. It's got plenty of characters, action, and blood to boot for fans looking for some intensity.

The Hell's Paradise anime introduces fans to an unkillable shinobi named Gabimaru and his proposed executioner, Sagiri. The two of them are now working as a team to explore a mysterious island in order to find the Elixir of Life and get Gabimaru a pardon that would free him of his crimes. But it's a tenuous relationship at best as Sagiri will not let her guard down around Gabimaru, and it's this ferociousness that artist @jucyzxz on TikTok has brought to life through some pitch perfect cosplay! Check it out:

Where to Watch Hell's Paradise Anime

If you wanted to catch up with Hell's Paradise as the anime airs its new episodes, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll! Produced by Studio MAPPA, the voice cast includes the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yusuke Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, and Daiki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta.

As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases the new series as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

