Oshi no Ko Cosplay Gives Ai the Spotlight Again

Oshi no Ko has premiered as one of the biggest new anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why by giving Ai Hoshino the center spotlight again following the anime's first episode! The anime taking on Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari had the most successful first episode premiere for streaming service's HIDIVE ever, and it's no secret as to why as it has already done quite a lot to stand out from many of the other new anime we'll see this season.

Oshi no Ko's anime first premiered with a 90-minute cinematic length special episode, and served as the prologue to a much bigger story to come. This premiere introduced fans to a young idol named Ai Hoshino, who would eventually become massively popular, but needed to do so while keeping her twin children a secret. Her performances were touted as magical in the anime, and artist @cosnekomaru on Instagram has tapped into this magic with an Ai cosplay that captures it all perfectly. Check it out:

Directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi for Doga Kubo with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer, Oshi no Ko stars Megumi Han as Ai Hoshino, Takeo Otsuka as Aqua, and Yurie Igoma as Ruby as the central leads in the first episode. If you wanted to not only catch that feature film length premiere and see why fans are already so in love with Oshi no Ko, you can find the anime now exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

