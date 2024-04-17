Nier: Automata Was Inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion, Says Yoko Taro

When it comes to sci-fi, there are some series you cannot overlook. From Star Trek to The War of the Worlds, creators across time have leaned into the wonders of science fiction. As for anime, the same truth applies as IPs like Neon Genesis Evangelion changed the genre, and now a new report reveals Nier: Automata was born from Evangelion.

The confession comes from Yoko Taro, the famed creator of the Nier series. They spoke with IGN about their process making Neon Genesis Evangelion, and it was there Taro admitted Evangelion influenced them greatly.

"The work I was most inspired by is Neon Genesis Evangelion. I thank you for praising Nier: Automata's story, but actually it's pretty much just a retelling of Evangelion, so there's not much originality to it. I don't really watch recent movies, so I'm mostly inspired by memories of works I saw in the past," they shared.

Of course, Evangelion and Nier: Automata have their differences in story, but their overarching plots are rather similar. When you look at Evangelion, the series follows a group of young EVA pilots who must break down mankind's essential egos in a bid to protect earth from Angels. As for Taro's series, Nier: Automata replaces those pilots with androids such as 2B as they wage war against Machines. The characters undergo very different lessons in each series, but at the core, both titles are all about mankind's struggle against alien warfare.

If you have not checked out Neon Genesis Evangelion, there is no time like now to binge the sci-fi classic. The hit anime is streaming now on Netflix. So for more info on Evangelion, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"In 2015, Tokyo-3 is under attack from "Angels," extraordinary beings that possess various special abilities. Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapon, Evangelion is the only method to counter these Angels, and Shinji Ikari is chosen as its pilot. The battle for the fate of humankind has begun. Exactly what are the Angels? What is destined for the young pilots? And what will become of humanity?"

