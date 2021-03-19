Evangelion's Final Film Shares New Poster

✖

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is the long-awaited final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise and is beginning to tear apart the box office since hitting theaters in Japan, and the new anime movie has released a brand new poster featuring characters new and old. With the film franchise telling a very different story from the one that anime audiences witnessed in the legendary television series Neon Genesis Evangelion, it has already been able to make the most money of any anime on an IMAX screen for its opening day.

The Evangelion series has taken the opportunity to weave a thought-provoking series that uses common genres in the medium of anime including giant mechs and aliens, while exploring a number of different aspects of the human psyche such as depression and loneliness. The creator of the franchise, Hideaki Anno, is no stranger to sharing the fact that he used the Evangelion series to explore his own mental issues, with Shinji Ikari normally acting as his voice. Though we aren't sure how the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise will come to a close, it goes without saying that the final film will most certainly continue to explore the human condition.

The Official Twitter Account for Evangelion's final film alters the original poster slightly by adding in a few of the adult characters of NERV to the poster overall, joining alongside the EVA pilots who are going to have some serious challenges to overcome in Thrice Upon A Time:

Though Thrice Upon A Time has already been released in Japan, a North American release is still under wraps.

What do you see for the future of Eva? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.