Evangelion Rebuild Cosplay Shows Off Thrice Upon A Time's Asuka

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time was released recently into theaters in Japan, after being delayed several times thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, but with the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise tearing up the box office, one cosplayer has decided to make their own take on Asuka Langley's final EVA suit. Though the story might focus predominantly on Shinji, Asuka has found her way into the hearts of many fans thanks to her approach to life and fighting, pulling no punches and laying it all on the line.

In its first few days in theaters, Thrice Upon A Time has made tens of millions of dollars, having broken the record for the most profitable day in IMAX theaters. Though it doesn't seem as if the final film of Rebuild will manage to topple the unstoppable juggernaut that is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which has already taken the top spot for the most profitable movie released in Japan, it's clear that more than a few fans have been highly anticipating the arrival of the EVA Units and the employees of NERV. The future of Evangelion as an anime is up in the air following this final Rebuild movie, but it's clear that the franchise has earned its legendary status in the medium of anime.

Instagram Cosplayer Yuke Shiro shared this pitch-perfect take on the most volatile of the Eva pilots, sporting a brand new white suit for the final outing of the EVA units that promises to wrap the universe with the longer feature-length film of the series:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuke ~ 💖🦈👹 (@yukeshiro)

Alongside Shinji and Rei, Asuka has been attempting to stop the external threats presented by the Angels, as well as their own government turning against them. Though Langley has butted heads more than a few times with Shinji throughout the franchise, one episode, in particular, saw the two having to coordinate their movements in order to take on a pair of angels that were threatening the world, creating a bond between the pilots that definitely brought the two closer.

