Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time Shares Opening Online

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time has finally released in Japan in theaters, after being delayed a number of times due to the coronavirus pandemic, and while a North American release has yet to be revealed, you can watch the opening credits for the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise right now. With the film bringing to a close the adventures of Shinji Ikari, the EVA pilots, and the organization known as NERV in this unique interpretation, the future of Evangelion as an anime is anyone's guess, but it's clear that the franchise will remain popular.

The Rebuild of Evangelion film series, which began in 2007 with the movie Evangelion 1.0: You Are (Not) Alone, took a different approach to the story of Shinji, Rei, and Asuka, following the same blueprint as the television series but introducing characters and plot lines that were ultimately absent from the major introduction of the series to the world via Gainax's production that was introduced years prior. As rumors and accounts begin to swirl online about what happens in this final film of Rebuild, it's clear that Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is going to tell a different story from the one that we witnessed in the original finale of the anime series, The End of Evangelion.

Twitter User Ranobe Sugoi shared the opening credits for the long-awaited Evangelion film, which give us an idea of the world that the Eva pilots of NERV will be navigating as they attempt to not only save the world, but discover the mysteries of themselves and the mech suits that they pilot:

"Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time" Opening Credits. #シンエヴァ #EVANGELION Anime film opens today March 8 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/KJVwz2Pkdy — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) March 7, 2021

Fans have more to look forward to this year than simply the release of Thrice Upon A Time, as the original television series is set to land in a Blu-Ray Collector's Set later this year, bringing the first anime of Neon Genesis Evangelion for the first time. It will definitely be interesting to see if Evangelion eventually receives an anime series that acts as a reboot or if we'll see a sequel or spin-off series arrive at some point.

What do you think of the opening credits for Thrice Upon A Time?