Netflix Announces New Horror Anime for 2022

The worlds of anime and horror are two genres that often don’t meet, or at the very least don’t meet as often as say action-adventure stories and romantic comedy series, but the streaming service of Netflix is looking to change that with an upcoming series that is slated to hit the platform in 2022. Exception appears to be a science fiction, horror series that has a startling key visual, thanks in no small part to the character designer from the Final Fantasy franchise, Yoshitaka Amano, with Yuzo Sato set to direct and the anime studios Bakken Record and 5 Inc bringing it to life.

The series itself is based on a new story by director and storyteller Hirotaka Adachi and revolves around a scientific crew leaving the Planet Earth in hopes of terraforming another world as their own planet faces a dire future. Of course, things don’t go as planned and if the image attached to the series is any indication, this is sure to be one of the creepiest anime series this side of Junji Ito. Though this fall saw the arrival of the horror-comedy series, Mieruko-Chan, there are certainly plenty of fans that are dying to see some spooky stories hit the world of anime.

The Official Twitter Account for Netflix Japan Anime shared new details regarding the horror series of Exception, which is set to land on the streaming service next year, though the streaming service has yet to release any official footage from the anime outside of this one key art design:

The official description of Exception released by Netflix reads as such:

“In the distant future, human beings have been forced to leave earth and migrate to another galaxy. An advanced team of spacecraft arrives at a planet that is to be terraformed. Each member of the team is output by a biological 3D printer.”

Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for Exception, but this marks a big departure for the streaming service that is seeking to corner the market of anime, making big moves to make the likes of Baki, Beastars, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure exclusives.

