Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho Reveals Release Window

Netflix appears to be all-in with bringing some of the biggest anime franchises to life with upcoming live-action adaptations, with Cowboy Bebop releasing later this month and the streaming service currently working on a new take on the world of the Grand Line with the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece. Now, however, Netflix has revealed when fans can expect to see the story of the spirit detective Yusuke Yurameshi to arrive as a part of its library, filling viewers in that they might have to wait a little while before seeing the live-action take on Yu Yu Hakusho.

Yu Yu Hakusho first premiered as a manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1990, with an anime adaptation being released two years later. The story follows Yusuke Yurameshi as he sacrifices himself in order to save a toddler from being hit by a car, and is dragged into the world of spirit detectives as he battles against supernatural threats and attempts to gain control of his spiritual energy at the same time. Earlier this year, shots from the set of the upcoming live-action series were apparently taken, giving us a first look at Yusuke Yurameshi in this new take on the supernatural world created by Yoshihiro Togashi.

Netflix Geeked released the news that fans can expect Yu Yu Hakusho’s live-action adaptation to arrive on the streaming service in the month of December 2023, which will be just one of the anime adaptations that the streaming service is aiming to wrangle in new subscribers with:

Welcome to the spirit world.



Based on the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, YU YU HAKUSHO – the live action series – arrives December 2023!

The joint production of ROBOT, TOHO, and Netflix will feature Kazutaka Sakamoto (Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby) as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer. While not yet confirmed, the live-action Yusuke that was seen on set appeared to be Takumi Kitamura, who recently played the live-action version of Takemichi Hanegaki from the Tokyo Revengers film. The anime had around one-hundred and twelve episodes when it brought its story to a close, so there is plenty of material to mine for this upcoming adaptation and certainly plenty of die-hard fans waiting to see if Netflix will be able to capture the spirit of the original series.

