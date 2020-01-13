Fairy Tail Creator Gets Frisky with New Gray Artwork

Fairy Tail is the kind of series that makes fans think about the magic of friendship. Natsu and the gang talk about their feelings more often than note, but there is one person who tends to hold back. Maybe it is thanks to his icy powers, but Gray can come off frigid to say the least. So to thaw the mage out, it seems Hiro Mashima drew up some artwork that made Gray warm up.

Over on Twitter, the creator of Fairy Tail got fans buzzing with his latest post. The artist, who often speaks with fans online, shared a drawing of Gray that features the hero doing his favorite thing.

Yes, you guessed it. As usual, Gray is lounging around shirtless, and he’s got no Natsu in sight to egg him on.

As you can see above, the wizard is sitting on a brown sofa with his legs crossed. Gray is dressed in a pair of tight red jeans, but fans will notice his ripped torso first. Fairy Tail made is clear from the start that Gray hates clothing, so it is miraculous he’s clothed period. But for the sake of censors, Gray chose to don some simple pants and flaunt his hard-earned body with ease.

Of course, fans were quick to thank Mashima for the sketch, and they are more grateful than ever. After all, Fairy Tail ended for real last year as both its anime and manga are done. These drawings and the series’ sequel keep guys like Gray living on. And if Juvia were to catch sight of this outfit, she would petition Mashima to make this Grey’s full-time look moving forward.

Do you miss seeing Gray on the small screen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.