‘Fairy Tail’ Sees Natsu Undergo Major Surgery

Fairy Tail‘s final season is putting the Fairy Tail guild in the midst of a major war against Zeref and the Alvarez Empire, and after Natus’ fight with Zeref reached a surprising conclusion, Natsu was not out of the woods yet as he suddenly stopped moving.

It turns out that Natsu has been pushing himself so hard, and overexerting his magic abilities for years, that he developed an “anti-ether-nano tumor” that had to removed right away lest he die right there and then.

After Happy stopped Natsu from dealing a final blow on Zeref in the previous episode, Natsu fell unconscious and stopped responding to Happy. In Episode 296, Happy brings Natsu to Porlyusica and says that Natsu’s completely stopped moving. Lucy double checks and confirms that Natsu doesn’t have a heartbeat. It’s then that Porlyusica reveals that Natsu has the tumor mass in his body due to his overworking his body, but says that no doctor in Ishgar will be able to remove it.

Wendy or Sheila would not be able to help him either, and they were left out of options. It’s then that Brandish, following a change of heart from Aquarius’ return, says that she can shrink and remove the tumor as long as she knows where the location of it is. Luckily, Brandish removes the tumor without any real problems an Porlyusica confirms that Natsu will be fine.

Earlier in this episode, Aquarius made a major return to the series and cleared up much of the air between Lucy and Brandish. She confirmed that Lucy’s mother had no hand in the death of Brandish’s mother, and this series of revelations contributed to the fact that Brandish wanted to help Natsu from his ordeal. There’s no further clue as to where Brandish will ally from here, but at least Natsu is beyond this terrible ordeal.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.