Fairy Tail Creator Shares New Brandish Art

The series creator behind Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, has brought Brandish back to the spotlight with some cute new art for the fan favorite villain! The final arcs of the original manga and anime series had pit the Fairy Tail guild against the might of the Alvarez Empire, and with it also introduced the guild to the Spriggan 12, the strongest members fighting for the empire. Each was unique in their own ways, but the major standout early on was Brandish as she was able to shrink things around her in an instant. Her chillingly calm demeanor made her a deadly counter to Lucy, and an instant fan favorite.

It's been quite a while since Brandish has been involved in the thick of the action, unfortunately, even with the official sequel series, so it's a great sign for fans to see just how much Hiro Mashima also appreciates the villain. Fairy Tail might be over for the most part despite the creator providing the storyboards for the official sequel manga series, but Mashima has decided to honor the character with some cute new art shared with fans on Twitter! You can check it out below:

Brandish is one of the many fan favorite characters making their return to the franchise in the pages of the official Fairy Tail sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, which is getting ready to launch is own anime adaptation in the near future. The potential release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced for this new Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime, so if you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

