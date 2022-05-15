Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Unpacks Erza in New Sketch

✖

Hiro Mashima, the series creator behind Fairy Tail, has taken the time to unpack Erza Scarlet in a special new sketch! The prominent manga creator remains a major favorite from fans as he often is juggling many major projects at a single time. For example, he's currently nearing the 200 chapter mark of his newest Weekly Shonen Magazine serialization, Edens Zero, but at the same time is also officially continuing Fairy Tail's manga by providing the storyboards for its sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Both of these series are releasing at a steady clip, but it's far from all the creator is up to.

Not only is Hiro Mashima involved with a number of smaller projects on top of his multiple weekly serialized manga works, the creator often takes time out of his schedule to offer some fun new looks at some of fans' favorite characters. Sharing love across his multiple franchises with special sketches in his spare time is why fans love the creator in turn, and now Erza fans have gotten to see another fun look at the heroine with Mashima's latest work shared on Twitter. You can check it out below:

Erza thankfully will be making her return to anime soon alongside Natsu and the Fairy Tail guild as the official sequel series will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. The potential release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime, so if you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think? Where does Erza rank among your favorite Fairy Tail characters? What are some of your favorite Erza scenes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!