Fairy Tail Fan Heats Up Winter with Brandish Cosplay

Fairy Tail wrapped up its final anime season earlier this year, and the series will definitely go down as one of the favorite action and manga series of the decade. The final season of the series was jam-packed with more characters than ever before, and this included the entirety of the Alvarez Empire as Zeref declared war on the Fairy Tail guild and their entire region. One of the many weapons of the Alvarez Empire were the Spriggan 12, a group of unstoppable mages with incredible powers. But that alone isn’t why they were memorable.

Each member had their own distinct looks and personalities, and one of the standouts among fans was Brandish. Her bikini-clad look was an instant hit among fans upon her big debut, and artist @yorutheyandere (who you can find on Instagram here) set out to warm up the winter by showcasing a great Brandish tribute!

Although she started off as powerful enemy to Lucy, Natsu and the others, she eventually played a key role in Fairy Tail‘s victory. With her magic ability to grow and shrink anything she chooses, she eventually helped save Natsu from a deadly magical tumor that had grown in his body after he pushed his magic too far. Shrinking the size of the tumor down, Natsu was lucky enough to survive and go on to help Fairy Tail defeat the Alvarez Empire.

So not only did Brandish become a huge hit with fans thanks to her character design, her actions in the story itself helped cement her as an unlikely ally and as a fan-favorite among many of the other fan-favorite female characters in the series. But it’s admittedly a tough look to bring to life through cosplay, and @yorutheyandere definitely sticks the landing!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.