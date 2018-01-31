‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Expands NSFW NaLu Manga

Fairy Tail may have ended last year, but it sure does not feel like it. Over on Twitter, its creator is keeping the series alive with lots of fan-art, and Hiro Mashima just expanded one NSFW tale he did starring its top heroes.

So, if you need a NaLa pick-me-up, Mashima has got you covered.

Taking to social media, the artist posted a new one-off manga, and it acts as a second installment to one of his latest posts. The new upload, which can be found below, takes place after Natsu disrobes a tipsy Lucy to draw all over her naked body. However, the Dragon Slayer’s attempt to apologize for what he did goes very wrong.

The manga begins with Natsu and Lucy on a balcony at their spa overlooking the sea. The pink-haired hero is happy to see Lucy, but she will not even look at Natsu since she is embarrassed over what he did. The second page then pictures Lucy imagining what Natsu must have looked like when he drew on her.

As you can see, the image is barely SFW thanks to some clever censoring. Natsu is shown straddling Lucy while she is naked, but his body is positioned to keep her modesty in tact. Just thinking about the event makes Lucy flustered, so Natsu comes up with a way to apologize. He decides the best way to make Lucy happy is for her to get even, so he hands her an inked brush and – well – strips.

The final page of the manga sees Natsu stand before Lucy in the buff, and his eight pack is on full display. As fans expected, the girl freaks out at the sight and kicks a surprised Natsu in the face. So, for now, readers will have to wait a bit longer to see if this story will continue and how Lucy will really exact her revenge.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies.

