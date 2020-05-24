Fairy Tail Creator Riles Up Fans with Natsu x Lucy Sketch

The creator of Fairy Tail is no stranger to fan service, but Hiro Mashima may have taken things too far the other day. Taking to social media, the artist decided to teach fans the best way to draw a couple kissing, and that wasn't too strange for him to do. But as netizens quickly realized Mashima was using Natsu and Lucy as his test subjects, things began riling up before a rather unexpected roadblock got in the shippers' way.

The whole thing began when Mashima posted a series of sketches to Twitter. It was there the Fairy Tail artist said he wanted to show fans step by step how couples should be drawn kissing. He began his lesson with a look at a rough sketch of a man and woman embracing one another... but the second sketch riled up fans as they realized who the couple was.

The next picture added some details to the blank forms which reveal their true identity. It turns out the couple includes Natsu and Lucy who are looking very intimate here. Natsu is holding Lucy close to his chest with an arm around her upper back. As for the heroine, she is leaning into her long time friend for a kiss with her eyes closed, and Natsu is ready to oblige her.

Just before the two can finally kiss, Mashima made sure to tease fans before stopping the couple. In the end, the artist turned Natsu and Lucy into a different couple who most definitely don't want to kiss. As you can see in the slides below, fans are surprised by the last minute switch, but they should have expected nothing less from Mashima. His love for NaLu is without compare, but the Fairy Tail creator loves teasing fans about whether or not the couple will ever become canon.

What do you make of this pro-NaLu fan service? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!