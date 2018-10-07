‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

Fairy Tail’s much-anticipated final season of the series has finally premiered, and that means fans got to see a brand new opening and ending theme sequence.

The opening theme is titled “Power of the Dream” as performed by LOL, and can be seen in the video above. The ending theme, “Endless Harmony” is performed by Beverly and can be seen in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final season of the series is indeed making sure to set up the end game of Fairy Tail, and it’s quite evident right off of the bat. In the premiere episode, before the new opening theme sequence is unveiled, Lucy mentions how it’s “Fairy Tail’s final battle” as the characters run toward their final goal.

This is reflected in the new opening theme, which features many of the final foes of the series such as the fan-favorite Zeref, and the supremely powerful Acnologia. Seeing them represented here definitely hammers home that this really is the final season of the series, but it also means fans are in for a fantastic ride before it’s all said and done in the end.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.