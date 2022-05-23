Fairy Tail Creator Highlights Gajeel's Lover in New Art

✖

The series creator behind Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, has decided to highlight Gajeel Redfox's love for Levy McGarden with some special new art shared with fans! One of the many reasons Fairy Tail is still held in high regard as a major action anime and manga favorite among fans was just the sheer number of characters the creator was able to work into the series' run. This led to all sorts of surprising dynamics between many of the characters, and that includes some of the romantic relationships that ended up sparking as a result. This was true for Gajeel and Levy too.

Although they did not seem like much of a match at first, the more the two fought alongside one another the clearer there was a relationship developing between the two of them. It's one of the few pairings that Mashima allowed to come to its full fruition (something that fans had criticized for the original run), and now fans have gotten another cute look into their romantic lives together in a special new sketch Mashima shared with fans on Twitter! You can check it out below:

Gajeel and Levy are thankfully some of the fan favorites who make their return to the franchise in the official sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but there are some big changes between the two when they show up again. This new sequel series will be launching an official anime adaptation of its own someday, but the potential release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced as of this writing. So if you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think? How do you feel about Gajeel and Levy's relationship? How did you like seeing it develop over the course of Fairy Tail's original run? Where do they rank among your favorite couples in the series?