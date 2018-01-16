‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Adorable Gajeel x Levy Manga

Fairy Tail may have started off as a fighting-centric shonen, but romance came to dominate its fandom down the line. Before the manga came to an end, Hiro Mashima had thousands of readers going gaga over Gajeel and Levy’s romance. And, now, those fans can experience some more of that love in a new manga.

Taking to Twitter, Mashima posted a new piece of artwork he did for Fairy Tail. The artist may have ended the manga last year, but GaLe lives on in this very fluffy comic.

As you can see below, the simple manga begins with Gajeel looking down at Levy as the pair hang out at a spa. The comic appears to take place in the same universe as some NaLu and Gruvia pieces Mashima shared over the last month. This one, however, sees Gajeel get in over his head with his girlfriend.

With Levy sitting on the floor, Gajeel squats down and remembers a harrowing moment he had with Erza at the spa. Levy tries to cheer her beau up when he begins to cold sweat, so she tries to give him a gift. The girl holds up her tied hands with a coy blush, but the naughty offer seems to be lost on Gajeel.

When the Dragon Slayer dives forward, it isn’t to kiss Levy but to take hold of the ribbon he had on him. Gajeel ties the accessory around Levy’s head to make a sweet headband, and the manga ends with the couple smiling at one another while Panther Lily third-wheels as usual.

For those of you unfamiliar with GaLe’s endgame in Fairy Tail, the couple became one of its canon pairings. During the ‘Alvarez Empire’ arc, fans watched as the two mages tiptoed around their feelings until they could do so no longer. Gajeel admitted he had fallen for Lily before he was supposedly killed, but the Dragon Slayer lived to reunite with his bookish beau. The manga’s epilogue ended with the couple hinting at their pregnancy as Wendy overhears Levy tell Gajeel about their baby, and the couple’s fans were able to end the series on one happy note.

