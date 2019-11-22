Fairy Tail Game Producer Teases What Fans Should Look Out For

Fairy Tail will be branching out with its very first console game effort, and Koei Tecmo is capitalizing on years worth of adapting anime and manga properties into video games. But this is a big step for the fan-favorite franchise from series creator Hiro Mashima, so fans are definitely at an all-time high for its first big effort. The team behind the title have thought long and hard about how they’re representing the franchise with the new video game, so fans have been wondering what kind of experience they are in for.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Koei Tecmo producer Keisuke Kikuchi teased just that and further raised anticipation levels to a new high with the kind of elements fans should look out for from the title. It starts with what players will be interacting with, “In this game, playable characters not only include Fairy Tail guild members but also popular characters from other guilds as well. You can create your dream party, and the guild itself is expandable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elaborating further, Kikuchi teased a game fans would want to explore, “It evolves as you play the game with things such as the request board, and other missions, and so forth. I think we created a game where Fairy Tail fans can experiment with what they have always wanted in the world of Fairy Tail…fans can shape their own team and their own guild as they like. Those are things we want fans to really look forward to.”

This all stems from the experience Koei Tecmo has had with previous anime games they’ve adapted, “[W]e had a wealth of past examples to refer to. First and foremost, was the technical know how of bringing the 2D characters to 3D models and breathing life into them. Other facets like game progression, and facets of characters we need to concentrate on were other things we took from other titles and proved to be invaluable for this title.”

Fairy Tail’s big console debut does not have a concrete release date as of this writing, but is currently slated for a release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch sometime next year. Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.