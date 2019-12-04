Fairy Tail Reveals the Most Popular Characters as Voted by Fans

Fairy Tail will definitely go down as one of the fan-favorite anime series of the last decade, and although it wrapped its final season earlier this year fans are still finding ways to keep the series alive. As part of a celebration of the anime’s 10th Anniversary earlier this Fall, Fairy Tail actually launched a popularity poll in Japan that asked fans to vote for any of their characters that had appeared in the anime. Manga and film exclusive characters weren’t included, and the poll wrapped this November. Now the official Twitter account for the series revealed the final results.

Revealing the Top 20 characters as voted for by fans, the most popular characters are about what you would expect with Natsu, Erza, and Lucy rounding out the top three. Here’s the full breakdown as showcased on the series’ official Twitter:

Natsu Dragneel Erza Scarlet Lucy Heartfilia Gray Fullbuster Juvia Lockser Wendy Marvell Jellal Fernandes Laxus Dreyar Happy Sting Eucliffe Mavis Vermillion Mirajane Strauss Gajeel Redfox Loke Lisanna Strauss Aquarius Frosch Ultia Milkovich Zeref Dragneel Levy McGarden

While the top characters aren’t exactly a surprise, seeing Happy barely make it into the Top 10 favorites is definitely eye-opening. But seeing characters like Jellal so high isn’t a surprise on the other hand, especially given all of the talk surrounding the character every time he was in the series. But with the series wrapping this year, there’s hope for a sequel just yet as fans anxiously wait to see what Fairy Tail’s characters do next.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.