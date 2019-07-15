Fairy Tail’s Todd Haberkorn Talks Final Season Reception, Audiobook Debut

When it comes to Fairy Tail, fans of the series cannot help but get fired up over the little thing. Anything from artwork to new episodes can enthrall the fandom, and it seems the show’s cast is just as supportive of the series. After all, actor Todd Haberkorn recently spoke with ComicBook.com about his career, and it was there he touched on the anime’s recent comeback as well as tackling his first audiobook gig.

During a recent chat, Haberkorn opened up how the reception for Fairy Tail‘s final season has been. The actor, who plays Natsu Dragneel, thanked fans for their support up until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fairy Tail has always had a world wide appeal. I’ve been all over the world and no matter the language spoken – everyone was fluent in their affection for that show. I’m hoping we do another 300 episodes,” Haberkorn said.

“People are still checking it out and still getting the guild mark tattoo … as well, as my name tattooed on themselves – which is fiery. So, a big thank you to everyone that has been and is becoming a fan of Fairy Tail. Its because of their love for it that it keeps enduring.”

Currently, Fairy Tail is more than 30 episodes into its final season, and there is plenty more to come. There is no doubt Haberkorn is busy keeping up with the show, but he’s been rather preoccupied as of late. The actor has stepped into the world of audiobooks after being asked to help bring the novel Flux Destiny to life. The actor spoke about how he came upon the gig, and it turns out his work with anime helped him break into the industry.

“Flux Destiny found me! Turns out the author used to work for Funimation and was familiar with my various voice over adventures and he approached me about coming on board for his project,” the actor explained.

“I’ve really reduced the amount of audio books I let aboard my starship of life, but his enthusiasm, professionalism, kindness, and vision for the world he’s created sold me! This idea that destinies are a tangible thing in the universe is intriguing. Along with the well thought out and crafted characters that allow me to do some distinct character creation for them – that was fun.”

So, would you be interested in hearing Natsu do an audiobook of one of Lucy’s stories…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.