Magical Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Lucy's Cutest Looks

Fairy Tail continues to be one of the most popular franchises to come out of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, and it is because series creator Hiro Mashima packed this magical world with a ton of fun characters. First and foremost it had a fun heroine directly at the center with Lucy Heartfilia. Not only did Lucy find herself at the center of many of the biggest battles in the series, but fans fell in love with the fact that Mashima was always experimenting with her look. Changing her outfit from arc to arc, fans fell in love with all sorts of different Lucy looks over the course of the series.

This naturally started out early on as fans were introduced to Lucy Heartfilia for the first time. She had a much more humble looking get up than we would see in later arcs of the series, and this experimentation really kicked in with the second heart emblazoned outfit that started popping up in the second season of the anime.

Cosplay artist @kqueentsun (who you can find on Twitter, Instagram, and more social media here) paid tribute to these first two adorable Lucy looks that kicked off her outfit journeys with a magical set of cosplay takes. It's a strong reminder of how Lucy was a hugely popular debut with fans right from the jump, and proves that these are still some of her strongest looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

Although Fairy Tail ended both its manga and anime runs some time ago, the franchise is still one of Kodansha's biggest hitters. Mashima himself even brought Lucy and other characters from the series back for a special crossover miniseries, Mashima HERO's. The release of this crossover went so well, that Mashima is even expanding on this with a special Lucy focused extra manga for the physical volume release and may even have a sequel idea for it in the works! Just goes to show how much the fans love Lucy!

What were your favorite Lucy looks throughout Fairy Tail's run? How do you feel about her ending with Natsu in the final episode of the series? What were your favorite Lucy moments in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

