Fairy Tail’s Creator Teases Several Surprising 2020 Announcements

Hiro Mashima is one of the busiest men in manga these days. In the past, the artist brought series like Rave Master and Fairy Tail to life with huge success. Nowadays, he spreads himself across a slew of manga, but that isn’t stopping Mashima from pushing forward. In fact, it seems new things are afoot for 2020, and Mashima is already teasing fans about those projects.

Not long ago, Mashima hit up social media with some more artwork for fans. The creator is very talkative with fans online, and his New Year’s sketch made sure to tease everyone about the upcoming year.

“Thank you for your support this year,” the artist shared. “Next year, I will have some surprising announcements [to share]. Hello to everyone in the new year. I wish you a good year!”

Of course, fans are curious about Mashima and his plans. They are curious if the New Year’s sketch he did might be a clue about his secret projects. The artwork features all the heroes of Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and his new series Edens Zero. Last year, Mashima did a special crossover mimi-series called Heroes which combined all three franchises. Now, fans are curious whether the series will be revived for a sequel or perhaps even animated for TV as an OVA. Others are curious if Edens Zero might be headed for TV as well given its reception; Mashima’s on-going series has fared well with readers, and many have rallied behind the idea of an Edens Zero anime.

What do you think these announcements could be about…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.