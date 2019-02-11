‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Opens Up About Natsu and Lucy’s Romance

If there is one thing Fairy Tail fans cannot stand, it is an open ending. Over the years, the series left followers with more questions than answers, but its final chapter managed to address many of them. Still, one huge hole was left open, leaving fans to agonize over the state of their favorite ship.

Now, Hiro Mashima is trying to put those fans at ease. The creator of Fairy Tail finally opened up about the state of Natsu and Lucy’s relationship and why the series ended with the boy as single as ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Mashima appeared at an anime convention in France, and the artist did a live Q&A with fans. When the artist was asked which romance between Lucy and Lisanna suited Natsu the best, Mashima explained his initially thoughts about that sticky love triangle.

“Initially, the relationship of Natsu and Lissana interested me a lot because of the fact that in the ‘Edolas’ arc, she was not present in the beginning. And then the character interested me more so I told myself that it would be nice to bring her back to this world,” the artist explained.

“I had imagined a triangular relationship between Natsu, Lisanna, and Lucy. It was my intention,” he continued. “At that time, what fans thought about romantic relationships became very important. I thought, whatever I do, they are going to hit me. Because of this, I thought to myself that the simplest thing would be for Natsu to remain as is so that nothing concrete happens.”

When asked to share his own thoughts about the competing ships, Mashima played it safe, but his message did leave NaLu lovers buzzing.

“Personally, I think Lisanna is a nice girl, and it would be a shame to see her with a guy like Natsu,” the artist admitted. “I feel that the Natsu and Lucy ship is more suitable.”

Of course, neither Lucy nor Lisanna got to smooch on Natsu by the series’ end. Fairy Tail left off on a cliffhanger as Natsu took his team on a fabled mission, and he did so without ever confessing. For a moment, the last chapter set up Natsu to admit his love for Lucy, but the tender moment never panned out. So, here’s to hoping Mashima returns to the story in a few years to catch up with Natsu and his bumbling love life.

Do you wish Fairy Tail had made a definitive move with Natsu’s love life? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!