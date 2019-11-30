Fairy Tail Creator Shares Sweet Wendy Artwork

Out of all the characters introduced throughout Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail, one of the standouts has been the young Wendy Marvell. The series has gotten a ton of favor from fans for its more fan-service friendly older characters, but Wendy has been a fan-favorite addition to the series ever since she was first brought into the fray. This is especially true now that the series has ended, and series creator Mashima himself continues to keep Wendy alive through adorable new sketches of the character on Twitter. Now each of her new appearances are far more appreciated.

The latest sketch of the character shows Wendy at her cutest as she spins her twintails around, and it’s an even better example of just how adorable Wendy was every time Mashima put her into the story.

Although the official manga and anime series have come to an end, Wendy’s adventures as part of the Fairy Tail guild are far from over. Not only is the series continuing with an official sequel manga, who fans hope get an official anime adaptation someday, but Fairy Tail will soon be launching its very first console game effort sometime next year.

Wendy will be one of the many playable characters fans will be able to take out into the world with their own custom party of characters. The new game features not only an adaptation of some of the series’ standout arcs, but will also feature new scenarios and stories. The game has been overseen to some extent by Mashima as well, so there’s bound to be all sorts of standout new moments from these fan-favorites like Wendy!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.