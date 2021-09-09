Fakku, a Popular Hentai Webstore, Has Been Shut Down… For Now

There is a lot of manga in the world, and not all of it is… well, meant for kids. Just like comics and novels, manga has a thriving adult industry, and hentai seems to become more popular by the day. In the United States, Fakku has become the premier manga destination to buy all things 18+, but the store itself hit a snag online recently.

If you did not know, Fakku’s own webstore has been hit with a hard push. The store is down at the moment for digital and physical orders. The delay began at the end of August, and Fakku says the ordeal began after the store’s third-party host dropped service.

“As of August 31st, 2021, FAKKU is unable to accept orders for digital or physical goods (doujin, games, books, apparel, etc) from our store, which was hosted by a 3rd party service. This does not impact FAKKU Unlimited subscriptions. Pre-orders placed before August 31st, 2021 will be shipped to customers on time and without issue, barring any unforeseen unrelated circumstances. We are actively working to create an order status page for these orders that will provide tracking and additional information,” Fakku shared with fans.

Since the store went down, Fakku has answered a slew of questions about the outage, and you can find them all here. For one, the site did confirm it is “actively working on the new storefront” and will update fans once there is news to share. For now, you can continue to purchase Fakku titles through retail partners like Amazon, Powells, Right Stuf Anime, and more.

As you can imagine, this update has Fakku fans upset, and it is easy to understand why. The site is just one of several adult-centric platforms to come under fire. Not long ago, reports surfaced that the popular service OnlyFans was planning to ban pornographic material after payment services signaled their unease with such content. The order has since been reversed, but the puritanical movement lives on through social media. It seems Fakku is the latest victim of the wave, but the company’s webstore hopes to be back before much longer.

