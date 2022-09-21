Crunchyroll Reveals Fall 2022 Anime Season Line-Up

Crunchyroll has become a premiere streaming service when it comes to all things anime, and following its merger with Funimation and Sony Entertainment, the platform's library has expanded exponentially as a result. Now, with the fall season set to be the biggest in recent memory, thanks to old favorites returning and new anime series making landfall, the streaming service has released a comprehensive list of the series that will hit the platform and the exact dates for when each series will hit the net.

The anime streaming wars have heated up these past few years, with the likes of Hulu, HBO Max, HDive, Netflix, and Crunchyroll all aiming for anime supremacy by not only adding classic franchises to their roster but also creating anime originals to help propel their streaming services above competitors. With Crunchyroll adding some major titles to their roster next month, some of the biggest franchises are either returning or making their debut on the platform. Now, Crunchyroll has confirmed a number of the series that will be hitting in the coming weeks:

September 24th

I'm The Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

September 29th

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These – Season 4

October 1st

My Hero Academia – Season Six

Spy x Family – Season One (Second Cours)

Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out! – Season Two

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition

Pop Team Epic – Season Two

Raven of the Inner Palace

October 2nd

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

Beast Tamer

Idolish! Third Beat!

October 4th

Shinobi Ittoki

Vazzrock The Animation

October 5th

Mob Psycho 100 – Season Three

Do It Yourself!!

Muv-Luv Alternatives – Season Two

The Human Crazy University

October 7th

The Legend of Mana – The Teardrop Crystal

October 8th

Bluelock

Bocchi The Rock!

October 11th

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man might just be the biggest franchise arriving on Crunchyroll for the first time next month, though it does have competition thanks in part to Spy x Family, which arrived earlier this year and took off thanks to the hilarious antics of the Forger Family. When the smoke clears, it will be interesting to see which of these two stories was able to strike a chord the most amongst anime viewers.

Which series are you most looking forward to revisiting come this fall anime season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Press Release