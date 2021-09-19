Adult Swim Fans Bid Farewell to Family Guy After Final Airing

Adult Swim fans are bidding farewell to Family Guy as it airs its final episodes with the network! It’s been a wild journey for the animated series as it might have kicked off its run back in 1999 with the Fox network, but truly only began building a dedicated fanbase since syndicated episodes of the series started airing with the Adult Swim programming block in 2003. The network might be more known for its original animated programming these days, but supported that programming with syndicated blocks of programs that notably included fan favorites like Family Guy.

Adult Swim played a huge role in helping Family Guy come back to Fox with new episodes after its initial cancellation (something the network has done for many other series like Futurama), and has had Family Guy as a major pillar of the network for many years, but that all ends on Saturday, September 18th. The final episode airing with the network, Season 13’s “Stewie Is Enceinte,” marks the end of quite a long era as Family Guy’s entire syndicated catalog moves to FXX and Freeform.

FXX and Freeform have been airing the series already, but Fox has officially confirmed that beginning on Monday, September 20th, episodes from seasons 1-19 of Family Guy will air on FXX on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from 8pm to midnight ET, and Wednesday nights from 8pm to 10pm ET. Freeform will air the episodes on Fridays from 4pm to 10pm ET. The series also streams with Hulu, but fans can’t help but feel a little bit of the sting.

FXX and Freeform have been airing the series already, but Fox has officially confirmed that beginning on Monday, September 20th, episodes from seasons 1-19 of Family Guy will air on FXX on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from 8pm to midnight ET, and Wednesday nights from 8pm to 10pm ET. Freeform will air the episodes on Fridays from 4pm to 10pm ET. The series also streams with Hulu, but fans can't help but feel a little bit of the sting.

#FamilyGuy's ending its huge Adult Swim run tonight, and it's wild considering that's how I started watching the show in a first place. What a weird time to be in — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) September 19, 2021

Reminder, Tomorrow night will be the last time Adult Swim airs reruns of Family Guy. FG will then be exclusive to Fxx, Freeform and Hulu.



But damn what an end of an era. pic.twitter.com/qpU2rkhKiH — Chris DeRose (Wants a Full time job Please) (@ScratchyDerose) September 18, 2021

Family Guy just aired for the last time on TBS, after a strong 18-year run on the network, Adult Swim will air it for the final time tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/7HjpTj9aDf — animatedplus (@animatedplus) September 17, 2021

Tune in tonight at 10:00 PM for the final three episodes of Family Guy on @adultswim! This eighteen year run concludes at 11:00 PM with "Stewie Is Enceinte." pic.twitter.com/9FV2r0Izwk — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 18, 2021

The last Family Guy episode to ever air on Adult Swim will be the one where Stewie is pregnant with Brian's babies. Tomorrow at 11PM EST before Toonami.



Going out not with a bang but a whimper… pic.twitter.com/d3Ml81MAXE — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) September 18, 2021

This clip was the very first thing tweeted from this account.



Farewell, Family Guy on Adult Swim. You had a great run. pic.twitter.com/P6pz6CwHLe — Adult Swim Out Of Context (@AdultSwimNoCon) September 19, 2021

This marks the end of an era. Adult Swim showing reruns of Family Guy after it got canceled was how a lot of people actually discovered the show and what lead to its revival. The entire television landscape would look very different if that hadn’t happened https://t.co/tDfxk6Y9Tj — alfredosolisfuentes 🇲🇽 (@AlfredoFilmGeek) September 18, 2021

