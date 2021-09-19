Adult Swim Fans Bid Farewell to Family Guy After Final Airing

Adult Swim fans are bidding farewell to Family Guy as it airs its final episodes with the network! It’s been a wild journey for the animated series as it might have kicked off its run back in 1999 with the Fox network, but truly only began building a dedicated fanbase since syndicated episodes of the series started airing with the Adult Swim programming block in 2003. The network might be more known for its original animated programming these days, but supported that programming with syndicated blocks of programs that notably included fan favorites like Family Guy.
Adult Swim played a huge role in helping Family Guy come back to Fox with new episodes after its initial cancellation (something the network has done for many other series like Futurama), and has had Family Guy as a major pillar of the network for many years, but that all ends on Saturday, September 18th. The final episode airing with the network, Season 13’s “Stewie Is Enceinte,” marks the end of quite a long era as Family Guy’s entire syndicated catalog moves to FXX and Freeform.
FXX and Freeform have been airing the series already, but Fox has officially confirmed that beginning on Monday, September 20th, episodes from seasons 1-19 of Family Guy will air on FXX on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from 8pm to midnight ET, and Wednesday nights from 8pm to 10pm ET. Freeform will air the episodes on Fridays from 4pm to 10pm ET. The series also streams with Hulu, but fans can’t help but feel a little bit of the sting.
